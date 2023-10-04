Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX opened at $68.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. CarMax has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 562.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $47,033,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,667,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $1,330,600.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $5,675,163.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,669,265. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.