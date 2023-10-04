Wedbush Comments on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 469.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 298.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 261,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 195,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.