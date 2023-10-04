Well Done LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Well Done LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $110.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $258.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

