WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 12,533 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,533 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $311.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

