Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 million, a P/E ratio of -96.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.95 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.