William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.83. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $16.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.77 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

LII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.62.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII opened at $363.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $202.97 and a 12-month high of $393.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.82 and a 200-day moving average of $316.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares in the company, valued at $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

