YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $50.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

In related news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 447.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 161,921 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

YETI opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $402.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

