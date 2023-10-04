Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALLY. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Shares of ALLY opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ally Financial by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,679,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,780,000 after buying an additional 2,386,445 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ally Financial by 424.2% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,446,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,070,000 after buying an additional 1,979,526 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

