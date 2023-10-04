Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clorox in a report released on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clorox’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Get Clorox alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.64.

Clorox Stock Down 0.1 %

CLX opened at $130.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.33. Clorox has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,609,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 993.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,670,000 after purchasing an additional 572,403 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Clorox by 16,986.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Clorox by 436.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after purchasing an additional 451,660 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 403.36%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.