Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.91 EPS.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

TT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on TT

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $196.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $139.07 and a twelve month high of $211.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.50.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $238,100,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.