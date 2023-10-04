Zacks Research Comments on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $18.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.31. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $18.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.94 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HCA opened at $244.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.20. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.