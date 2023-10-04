Zacks Research Comments on The Chemours Company’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemours in a report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CC. Barclays upped their price target on Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Chemours Stock Performance

CC opened at $26.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. Chemours has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -147.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chemours by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

