Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $30.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $29.98. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $146.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2024 earnings at $26.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $35.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $51.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $143.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $35.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $33.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $37.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $159.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $179.36 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,803.12.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,474.38 on Monday. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,165.05 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,509.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,518.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $40.51 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.