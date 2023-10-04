Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research report issued on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $11.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.58 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PBF. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $49.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.84. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 473.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth about $17,569,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $2,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,640.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

