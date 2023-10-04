Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Lazard’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Lazard had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Lazard stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. Lazard has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth $29,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 668.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 681,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 592,448 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 6,544.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lazard by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,111.05%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

