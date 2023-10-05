1,099 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,099 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $180,853,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,666,000 after buying an additional 360,373 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $171.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

