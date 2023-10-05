113 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $248,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,151.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,857.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,894.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,939.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

