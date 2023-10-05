11,946 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 98,554.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,067,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,176 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572,347 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,663,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

