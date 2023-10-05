1,465 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 127.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 346,865.2% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 79,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after buying an additional 79,779 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.81.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock worth $12,265,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $305.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.75. The company has a market capitalization of $786.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

