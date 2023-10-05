1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.89 and its 200 day moving average is $183.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $232.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
