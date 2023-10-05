1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $304.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.82. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

