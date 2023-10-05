2,386 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $115.34 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.12 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.52. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

