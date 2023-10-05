588,960 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 588,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,037,000 after buying an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,045,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,737,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,092,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total value of $427,255.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMI opened at $142.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.60. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.16 and a twelve month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.