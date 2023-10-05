922 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 922 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 346,865.2% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 79,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 79,779 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $305.58 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock worth $12,265,069 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.