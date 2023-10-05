AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $82,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $147.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

