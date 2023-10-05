Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $284.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.96.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.87.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

