AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $446.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.66 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

