Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.11% of Akamai Technologies worth $15,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after buying an additional 749,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $277,564,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $193,597,000 after buying an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $106.54 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $109.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

