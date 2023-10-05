Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of -0.91. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $287,192.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,883.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 490 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,344.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,883.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,413,700 and have sold 64,728 shares worth $3,170,419. 9.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after buying an additional 56,492 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

