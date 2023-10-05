Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 776,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,345.9% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 55,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 51,627 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 58,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,331 shares of company stock worth $17,176,933. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $136.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $139.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

