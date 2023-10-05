Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 776,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 7.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,345.9% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 55,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 51,627 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 38.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 58,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $136.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,331 shares of company stock worth $17,176,933. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

