Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $23,776.20 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $23,776.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,426.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80.

On Friday, August 25th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

