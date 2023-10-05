Altus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 90 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.6% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $145.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $344.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.17.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

