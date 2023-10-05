Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.92

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 291945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Get Amcor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amcor

Amcor Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,095,000 after buying an additional 409,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,691,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,538,000 after buying an additional 3,033,487 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,977,000 after buying an additional 7,871,028 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amcor

(Get Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.