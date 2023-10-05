ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Increased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198,716 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $51.33.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.