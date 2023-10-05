Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 4,873 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.8% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PG opened at $145.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $344.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.