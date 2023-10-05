Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 46750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,080,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,340,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. Analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,271.43%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

