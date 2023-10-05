B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.77

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 573782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BTG. TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on B2Gold

B2Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.73 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,086,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068,540 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,567,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,929 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,130,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.