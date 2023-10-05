Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.07.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $106.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.59. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $105.75 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

