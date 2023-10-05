Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.0 %

SPG stock opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.77 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.75 and a 200-day moving average of $112.32.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

