Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Update

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 31st total of 210,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at Balchem

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Balchem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,069,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,752,000 after acquiring an additional 439,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Balchem Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.72. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

