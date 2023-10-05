Beacon Financial Group Sells 257 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,803 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,225 shares of company stock valued at $13,477,806 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $231.20 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $250.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.03 and its 200 day moving average is $233.63. The company has a market capitalization of $430.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

