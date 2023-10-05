Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 876,700 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Belden Price Performance

BDC opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.53. Belden has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Belden’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the second quarter worth $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 287.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Belden by 153.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

