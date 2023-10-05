Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Short Interest Update

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the August 31st total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $236,665.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,386 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $2,214,978.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,835,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,348,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,896 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,964. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $51.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 104.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

