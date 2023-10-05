Block (NYSE:SQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.42

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.42 and last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 720458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. UBS Group downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas raised Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SQ

Block Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $192,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,034. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Block by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Block by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Block by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Block by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Block

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.