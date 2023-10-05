Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 359631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $72,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $72,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $35,986.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,941.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.85.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

