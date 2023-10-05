Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Up 5.0% in September

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bridgetown Stock Down 0.1 %

BTWN stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $310.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.21 and a beta of -0.09. Bridgetown has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTWN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bridgetown by 1,587.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bridgetown by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bridgetown by 144.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on target companies operating in the technology, financial services, and media sectors in Southeast Asia.

