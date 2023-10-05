Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Up 5.0% in September

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bridgetown Stock Down 0.1 %
BTWN stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $310.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.21 and a beta of -0.09. Bridgetown has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.
Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgetown
Bridgetown Company Profile
Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on target companies operating in the technology, financial services, and media sectors in Southeast Asia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgetown
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.