Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.93

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$36.93 and last traded at C$37.11, with a volume of 23170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BIP.UN

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 3.7 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a PEG ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.82.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.