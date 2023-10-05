Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.51

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$27.51 and last traded at C$27.72, with a volume of 72031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -219.28%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

