Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,869 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.7% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $42,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock worth $12,265,069. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.81.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of META opened at $305.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

